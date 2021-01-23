Riverside County residents met with ‘Error’ message just minutes after vaccination appointments were made available

News

Just minutes after approximately 10,000 appointments rolled out in Riverside County, the site to get an appointment crashed. Users were met with an 'Error' message shortly after being rerouted to the state website. Some people got as far as filling out their information, while others received the message directly after clicking the 'Register' link.

Viewers flooded News Channel 3's phone lines and email after people all over the county had waited anxiously to snag an appointment.

Many were standing by Saturday morning. The county announced that roughly 10,000 vaccination appointments would roll out Saturday at noon. The county has since created a new webpage after the old system crashed on Thursday, just as 3,900 appointments were made available.

According to a county spokesperson, once the appointments would be made available the live links will populate. Users would then be redirected to the state website, where they will enter their information, and determine whether there are appointments available.

"I kept getting 'error' messages telling me that- it didn’t say the system crashed, it just had some 'off' message," said Palm Desert resident, Patricia Finn after she attempted to make an appointment on Wednesday.

On Friday county officials addressed the problem during a briefing organized by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

"Yesterday was obviously a difficult day for us technology-wise. We were using a third party vendor to run our vaccine website and the process of the vendor made some changes to address it and improve some earlier issues," said Riverside County's Interim Executive Officer, Juan C. Perez.

The new website to sign-up for vaccines is www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

In Riverside County, people 65 years and older are able to get their coronavirus vaccine, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

F or employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

You must register and set-up an appointment in order to be vaccinated. If an individual cannot show proof of eligibility or does not have an appointment they will be turned away.

