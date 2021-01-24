No spectators at The American Express means another blow to nearby businesses

News

The much-anticipated American Express golf tournament is wrapping up at PGA West in La Quinta on Sunday. The tournament kicked off on Thursday, but with a stark difference than years past. Spectators are known to flock to the Coachella Valley to witness some of the sport's biggest names, but this year spectators were not part of the mix.

In November organizers announced the scaled down sporting event, saying "with deadlines approaching tied into the operational logistics of running The American Express, conducting the 2021 event with ticketed spectators was not a feasible option given the current health climate in California."

Less crowds coming to the desert means a severely diminished clientele this time of year for nearby restaurants and businesses.

