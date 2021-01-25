Jack Grundhofer, one of the valley’s most prominent philanthropists, dies at 82

News

One of the Coachella Valley's most prominent philanthropists, Jack Grundhofer, has died of natural causes at the age of 82.

Grundhofer, an Indian Wells resident, was the former chairman of U.S. Bancorp. He was a generous supporter of many nonprofit organizations, including the Living Desert, Eisenhower Health, the Waring, the Joslyn Center, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, and United Way of the Desert just to name a few.

He also served as a vice chairman for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Grundhofer is survived by his wife Patti.