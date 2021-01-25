Yucca Valley residents prepare for second day of winter storm

News

Snow hit the high desert in Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley as a storm passed through Sunday night and lasted this morning.

Snowfall isn't something foreign to the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

High desert residents are likely to see more snow showers this afternoon again according to the National Weather Service.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with locals about how they are preparing for the winter storm to continue.