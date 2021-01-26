California Health Secretary Dr. Ghaly set to address change in vaccine eligibility stages

News

California health officials have lifted the regional stay-at-home order for all areas statewide on Monday morning.

Health officials said they project that in the next four-weeks, ICU capacity in the three regions was expected to reach above 15%.

Governor Newsom said California's pace for administering COVID-19 vaccines has tripled in the last three weeks from 43,459 to 131,620, and officials hope to vaccinate one million more people in the next ten days.

Dr. Ghaly said the state was going to begin prioritizing first responders, food and agriculture workers and teachers and school staff after all health care workers and California 65 and older were vaccinated.

He added that after these groups were administered their vaccines, California would move to an age-based eligibility list, abandoning the state's complex system of phases and tiers for vaccine distribution. Dr. Ghaly is expected to provide more details during a news conference on Tuesday.