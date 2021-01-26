Local businesses make preparations to reopen in the ‘purple’ tier

News

The state’s stay-at-home order has been lifted. Riverside County is now back in the ‘purple’ tier of reopening. That means many personal care businesses are allowed to operate once more and restaurants across the valley have started to reopen their outdoor patios.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with Jay Sherman, the owner of Sunshine Cafe in Cathedral City, who was making preparations Tuesday morning.

"This is major for us. We've been hurting for a long time. We have a lot of people who would like to sit down out here and enjoy a meal," said Sherman.

Sherman says they have about seven tables outside. Being able to serve those tables makes a huge difference for their business. "We're very excited," he said.

Other restaurant owners who spoke with News Channel 3 shared one of the biggest struggles during the pandemic has been pouring thousands of dollars into renovations and changes to accommodate the changing restrictions.

Many invested in new outdoor patio spaces, only to have them vacant for weeks.

“[We spent] a tremendous amount. As of yet, we didn’t reap any of the programs yet. All of our employees were hopefully collecting unemployment. It’s hard to get them back to work on a part-time basis. Tonight we’ll call everybody and hopefully by the end of the week we’ll be up and running,” said Joseph Morano, Chef & Manager, Kitchen 86 El Paseo.

Others agreed they’re most eager to welcome back staff members who have been laid off during the closure.

“Well it’s been tough for all of the employees who had to be laid off since March when we were doing so well. After so long, some have found other jobs, others are still clinging on to the hope that we reopen, but here at the restaurant we’ve tried to utilize everyone possible for any position available in the midst of this. We will be more than ready to hire back our staff,” said Orlando Cancino, General Manager, Wildest Restaurant.