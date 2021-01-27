LifeStream Blood Bank hopes to purchase two new bloodmobiles for the Coachella Valley, launches “Two for Two” campaign

News

Two dollars for two new bloodmobiles! LifeStream Blood Bank is asking the community to help them in their mission to save lives by donating money towards purchases two new bloodmobiles.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay explains why they need two more bloodmobiles and how the community can help make this possible.

“The bloodmobile that you see here is no longer going to be able to be used in California December 31 of this year because California's emission standards have changed and this bus with the diesel engine is no longer able to be used," president and CEO of LifeStream Blood Bank, Rick Axelrod told News Channel 3.

Each of these bloodmobiles cost $250,000 so LifeStream Blood Bank is kicking off a new campaign called "Two for Two." They are asking the community for at least two dollars to go towards two new bloodmobiles.

“The need for these buses is critical for us to have a successful blood program in the Coachella Valley," Axelrod said. "More than 50 percent of the blood we collect is using these mobile coaches,” he added.

The campaign goes until April 30, but if they don’t raise enough money by the end of the year, LifeStream said it’ll be detrimental to our community.

“If we don’t meet that deadline then we’re going to have a shortage in terms of resources to collect blood out in the community and collect these blood on blood drives," he said. "It would really be harmful to us if we’re not able to fundraise and make our goal of purchasing those two new buses,” he added.

Being in the midst of a pandemic, they say now more than ever we need more blood supply.

“Actually, our blood shortage is even greater than what we’ve had in the past," Axelrod said. "People are very concerned about donated because of COVID. I just want to reinforce that we have implemented many many safety precautions. We take people’s temperatures before they’re allowed to even come into the mobile coach or into the donor center. We sanitize and clean all of our equipment and all of our beds,” he explained.

Helping with this campaign is the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. They have pledged a matching grant of $50,000 so public donations may be doubled.

“They’ve been very very generous. First, with the Spotlight grant that we got in January to help us build out this Rancho Mirage donor center,” Axelrod said.

Last year, LifeStream used their $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant to purchase new beds and equipment at their Rancho Mirage center.

“Now, with the matching grant for the 'Two for Two' campaign to purchase mobile buses so really, the Berger Foundation is really committed to our mission for saving lives. They understand how important it is for the community,” he said.

These bloodmobiles will allow LifeStream to reach more rural areas like Idyllwild and the east valley to collect more blood.

“It’s about paying it forward because we never know when we’re going to be the ones needing blood so by making it easier to collect blood in the community, we’re really paying it forward to help save lives,” Axelrod said.

This "Two for Two" campaign goes through April 30. You can donate by visiting: https://www.lstream.org/newbus/