Riverside County residents struggle to schedule second vaccine dose

News

As difficult as it has been to get the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, the second dose is proving to be just as hard for some Riverside County residents. Healthcare workers were the first group to get vaccinated, but many have reached out to News Channel 3 saying the process to get it is difficult and unclear.

"All they did was send us with a card that said get your second vaccination on or around February 8- made no subsequent appointments, they said you're on your own to make an appointment," said Marcella Marino of Gustafson Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Palm Desert.

Marino received her vaccine on January 11.

In the past the county has said that if people received their first dose through a county clinic, they would have to schedule an appointment through the same system they scheduled the first appointment. Since then the group of those who qualify to get a vaccine has expanded exponentially, as thousands more people compete for the same appointments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "you should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval."

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with concerned residents who want to know what the next step is. Plus, hear what the county has to say.