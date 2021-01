News

Residential Structure Fire: RPT @ 12:30 a.m. 53000blk. Rockmere Dr. Pine Cove. Two story, single family residence fully involved with fire. No injuries reported and the cause is under investigation. #PineINCIDENT pic.twitter.com/Npp0fWcXE7 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 30, 2021

Cal Fire firefighters were investigating the cause of a house fire in Pine Cove early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said that they responded to the home on Rockmere Drive, near Highway 243, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A two story single family home was on fire.

The fire was knocked down within an hour, and no injuries were reported.