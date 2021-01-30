The local impacts of canceling Stagecoach and Coachella continue to mount

News

It seems nowadays that major event cancellations have become normal as the country struggles to gain control of the pandemic. With that, yet another cancellation was made involving one of the world's largest music festivals: Coachella.

On Friday the Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued an order cancelling the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach.

The festivals were scheduled to be held on April 2021.

Both festivals also did not happen last April and were postponed to October. When it became apparent that there was no real solution in fighting of coronavirus at the time, those dates were also canceled.

