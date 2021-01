News

Traffic Collision w/Extrication: RPT. @4:49 a.m. WB I10, west of Chiriaco Summit. One commercial vehicle involved with three victims, all three victims required extrication and were transported by ground ambulance with moderate injuries. CHP investigating. #InterstateINCIDENT pic.twitter.com/wFiHpd2kkG — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 31, 2021

3 people were injured early Sunday morning in a crash involving a semitruck on westbound I-10, near Frontage Road.

According to Cal Fire, the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Cal Trans closed the number 1 lane on westbound I-10 for several hours.

RICVO: WB I-10 multi vehicle collision near Frontage Rd., the #1 lane is currently blocked. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/xLYYIjBgz0 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 31, 2021

Cal Fire officials said that all three victims required extrication and were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.