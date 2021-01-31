Indio resident donates a kidney while his father receives miracle kidney transplant

News

“I feel like new," Margarito Becerril told News Channel 3 now that he has recovered after a miracle kidney transplant that saved his life.

The Indio resident was on dialysis for a year while waiting for a kidney that matched his. Margarito’s son, Erick Becerril wanted to help.

“I was going to donate it directly to my dad," Erick said.

But Erick's kidney wasn’t a direct match with Margarito so they joined a program where Erick was going to give one of his kidney’s away in exchange for his dad to get a kidney from someone else that matched.

In December, his father found his match.

“There was a person that had signed up for the program but was voluntarily doing it and they weren’t looking for a recipient," Erick said. "They were doing it out of the kindness of their heart and they were a direct match with my dad," he added.

Even though this donor wasn’t in need, Erick still wanted to bless someone else with his healthy kidney.

“I knew that it was something I wanted to do either way. It’s only fair. If someone else is doing this for my dad, I want to return the favor and let someone else receive the same happiness that we are," Erick said.

The father and son went in for surgery on the same day, January 19 at Keck Hospital of USC.

“I went in in the morning and my dad went in a couple hours later," Erick said.

Then they recovered together.

“He was able to walk before I could," Erick said.

Just a couple of days ago they received a letter from the person who gave Margarito his second chance at life.

“She actually named the kidney lefty," Erick said.

“Her last part is really nice she says um, ‘Tell lefty his other human is proud of him and thankful that all is well. Big hugs to you and know that you will forever be in my prayers and thank you for allowing me to be a part of god’s plan,'" Erick read from the letter.

“I cried a lot," Margarito said. “She’s like an angel for me," she added.

Now they hope their story inspires others to consider donating a kidney to help save someone’s life.

“I think it’s really important that other people and youth know that they can do this for somebody, you can live perfectly fine with one kidney and at the same time you’re able to help another person out," Erick said.

Margarito and his son Erick said they would like to meet the woman who donated her kidney and are trying to arrange a chance to meet somehow.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow their story.