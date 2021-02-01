Palm Springs Police close Ramon Road for traffic investigation

News

Ramon Road was shut down to eastbound traffic Monday morning after a collision involving a motorist and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian died in that collision.

The westbound lanes remained open for morning commuters as police conducted a traffic investigation.

KESQ News Channel 3 is trying to find more about what police are investigating, but there was no immediate word from authorities.

Location:E Ramon Rd and San Luis Rey Rd

Date: 02-01-2021

Time: 06:29:19

Details: Eastbound Ramon Rd from San Luis Rey to Gene Autry will be closed for about 1 1/2 hours for a traffic investigation https://t.co/HxHtZ1uedx — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) February 1, 2021

Ramon Road was blocked off from San Luis Rey to Gene Autry Trail.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

