Palm Springs Police close Ramon Road for traffic investigation
Ramon Road was shut down to eastbound traffic Monday morning after a collision involving a motorist and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian died in that collision.
The westbound lanes remained open for morning commuters as police conducted a traffic investigation.
KESQ News Channel 3 is trying to find more about what police are investigating, but there was no immediate word from authorities.
Ramon Road was blocked off from San Luis Rey to Gene Autry Trail.
Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.
