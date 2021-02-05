5-year-old in ICU following hit-and-run crash in Indio

News

A 5-year-old boy has been placed on a ventilator and is in the intensive care unit at a Riverside hospital following a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon, according to his father.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Fred Waring Drive and Indio Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. in Indio. There was no word on a possible cause of what led to the crash.

According to Cal Fire, the child was airlifted with serious injuries. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department confirmed that the child was a five-year-old.

Two adults were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

News Channel 3 has learned that the mother of the child has been discharged from a valley hospital, according to her husband and the father of the child.

Guitron told News Channel 3 that police are looking for the driver of one of the vehicles, which was described as a black Toyota Highlander, possibly newer model. There was little description available on the driver other than he is a Hispanic male adult, unknown age, who was last seen wearing black clothing.

Indio PD asks that anyone with information on this incident call (760) 391-4057. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867

