Riverside County clinics now vaccinating 75 and older; issues with supply

News

Residents now 75 and older can register for a coronavirus vaccine at one of Riverside County’s distribution sites. That's a change from this week, when the only appointments available were for people above 80.

The county says it’s administered about 85 percent of its received vaccinations.

“I think the biggest need right now is just increased supply. I think we have a very solid system. We’re ready right now to double the dosage if we had the supply,” said Juan Perez.

The 2-1-1 number can be used for those 75 and older needing help setting up an appointment. The county says it has increased staffing for this service.

“We would like to get to the point that, electronically, we can set up a waiting list too, for the individuals that are not able to get an appointment, so that is part of what we hope to roll out in the near future,” Perez said.

Eisenhower Health has been feeling the impacts of the supply issue.

A spokesperson telling us, "Unfortunately the supply of vaccines has slowed and we can only vaccinate people who received their first doses at Eisenhower for now. We have no information about when the amount we receive will increase. We are hopeful that we can begin scheduling first doses again in March, even if it's fewer appointments than we'd like to provide."

At Desert Regional, they held a clinic for their employees to get second doses today. Desert Regional recently had extra doses, which they used to help out the community.

“We had a nice event this past weekend at Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs we did 440 of the community members all 65 Plus,” said Mike Ditoro, Chief Operating Officer.

The county is emphasizing the importance of getting as many first doses as they have out to the masses. The county has recently hosted clinics strictly for second doses, which will continue.

“Don’t hold your supplies for a long period of time. Get those in arms as soon as you can get those in people’s arms,” said Riverside County Health spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

The County says it’s important for people to get their second dose at the same location as their first because resources are distributed to vaccine sites based on number of first doses.