Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:34 am

#LOCALLOVE campaign supports valley art and organizations at Westfield Palm Desert

westfield mall sign

If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone you might want to head over to the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

The mall is launching its #locallove campaign. The new campaign will include a special series of programs, new store openings, and events.

The #locallove "Falling in love" marketplace starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. in the center's parking lot.

The open-air marketplace will include 90 local and regional artisans, makers and foodie vendors.

In addition, you can also receive special discounts from Westfield shops and eateries.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content