LOCALLOVE campaign supports valley art and organizations at Westfield Palm Desert

News

If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone you might want to head over to the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

The mall is launching its #locallove campaign. The new campaign will include a special series of programs, new store openings, and events.

The #locallove "Falling in love" marketplace starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. in the center's parking lot.

The open-air marketplace will include 90 local and regional artisans, makers and foodie vendors.

In addition, you can also receive special discounts from Westfield shops and eateries.