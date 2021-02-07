CHP officer recovering from suspected major injuries after crash near Whitewater

News

A CHP Officer is recovering from suspected major injuries, after he was sideswiped by a car on westbound I-10 near state route 62 in Whitewater.

CHP said that at 1:37 p.m. Saturday afternoon they received the call, and multiple units responded.

The 31-year-old Officer from San Bernardino was thrown from his motorcycle after he was sideswiped.

The CHP Officer was transported to the hospital in an ambulance with suspected major injuries. There is no word on his condition as of Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident. Officers say that they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

A second crash occurred, when two vehicles were trying to avoid the first accident.

The second crash involved a CHP vehicle and another car. No injuries occurred during this accident. Both cars were damaged.

If you witnessed this accident, CHP asked that you contact Officer Maclis at (760) 772-5300.