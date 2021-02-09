Palm Springs restaurant owner left frustrated after denial of a permit for live music

News

The Palm Canyon Roadhouse owner Greg Rivers was excited to bring back live entertainment for an outdoor event on Friday February, 12th.

“First time in 11 months we really had a chance to make some money,” he told News Channel 3.

Rivers said he worked with the city of Palm Springs to make it happen, however, was disappointed the city decided not to issue a special permit that would waive the noise ordinance.

“They want us at 50 decibels with live entertainment," Rivers said, "The same level as a coffee percolator. Think about that. It's ridiculous.”

