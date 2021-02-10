WATCH: Police pursue stolen balloon/party supplies van on eastbound I-10

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol pursued a stolen balloon/party supplies van along Interstate 10 Wednesday evening.

The pursuit started just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Cook St & Hovley Ln.

We captured the pursuit on our I-10 Cam as it passed through.

The pursuit ended on Frontage Road passed the Cactus City Rest Area.

CHP told News Channel 3 the sole occupant in the vehicle was apprehended and is being questioned. Spikes were deployed and the van came to stop on embankment off the shoulder with one tire blown.

