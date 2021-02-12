Indio launches virtual Presidents’ Day Parade contest

News

Every year, the Presidents' Day parade marks the opening of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival.

Unfortunately, both beloved events have been canceled due to the pandemic but the city of Indio has set up a way for residents to celebrate the parade virtually this year.

Indio is inviting people to create a virtual parade on their Facebook page The city is calling on residents to post photos of previous Indio Presidents’ Day parades. You'll have the chance to be featured on the City of Indio’s social media platforms and receive a city goody bag.

To participate in this virtual parade / contest, tag the city at #IndioParade or email your photos to news@indio.org.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 19.