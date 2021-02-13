Gusty winds to hit Coachella Valley over Valentine’s Day weekend

News

Blue skies and calm winds made for a pleasant Saturday morning and early afternoon. As of 10 a.m. a high wind warning went into effect for the entire Coachella Valley, but the strongest wind event is not expected until later Saturday afternoon and evening.

In some of the desert's most wind-prone areas, including Desert Hot Springs, winds have the potential to exceed 50 mph.

Low visibility is also expected. According to Palm Springs Police, N Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet Avenue and Sunrise Parkway closed "due to drifting sand causing zero visibility."

Coming up later tonight we'll have more on how the valley is bracing for another strong wind event.