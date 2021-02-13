Southwest Church shows appreciation for local hospital workers

News

Every Saturday in February Southwest Church of Indian Wells is going to be delivering meals to hospital workers and praying over them.

This Saturday, they start at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Members of Southwest Church will be delivering 1,600 treats and/or meals each Saturday of the month. Every gift bag and meal will come with a handwritten card of appreciation.

They will also have a 24-hour prayer vigil taking place on these Saturdays, with church members signing up for specific time slots to pray for healthcare workers from their homes.

Next Saturday, Southwest plans to purchase individually packaged meals from local restaurants. On February 27, local healthcare workers will receive gift bags to enjoy at home. Some are coffee lovers bags, relaxation bags, movie night buckets, etc.

Their hope is to inspire others to make similar gestures of support.