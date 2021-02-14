Local flower shop says Valentine’s Day flower sales up this year

News

Flowers are a Valentine's Day tradition and for one local flower shop they saw a bloom in business this year.

“This is a year like we’ve never done before,” Mark Weinstein owner of Rancho Mirage Florist told News Channel 3.

The flower shop is celebrating 21 years of designing beautiful Valentine’s Day floral arrangements.

“Everything changed," Weinstein said. "Production of flowers is difficult, deliveries are difficult, flowers coming from overseas is light and hard to get on flights,” he explained.

But Weinstein said this Valentine’s Day he has had better business than past years.

“More people are doing Valentine’s than previous years because with the virus they can’t get together,” he said.

Sending flowers to your sweetheart can be a safer way to show your love than seeing your love in person during this pandemic.

We asked Weinstein how many flowers he sold this Valentine’s Day.

“Offhand, thousands of roses," he said.

Weinstein said the perfect flower to say I love you is with a rose.

“Valentine’s Day is a rose day so obviously roses which are pretty expensive this year since everything had gone up in price,” he said.

Weinstein said buying a dozen roses last year would have cost $95 but this year that’s up to $110 for twelve red roses.

Weinstein said on average his customer spent between $75 and $150 this year on Valentine’s Day flowers.

“It’s been a difficult year but thankfully pretty good business,” he said.