Two children raise over $600 for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

News

A pair of young children are being praised as neighborhood heroes after raising more than $600 in less than a week to help those in need here in the Coachella Valley.

The two young neighborhood heroes, Camia and Gage, wanted to help the valley's homeless.

Camia's older sister, Porsha, told News Channel 3 that they enlisted the help of their family to set up a food and drink booth. They started raising money on Tuesday with an initial goal of $500.

Porsha says they weren't sure how long it would take to reach the young ones' goal but thanks to the generosity of the community and loved ones, Camia and Gage were able to raise $600 in just four days!

Camia and Gage stopped by the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio on Monday to drop off the proceeds. They're set to receive a thank you letter from the Rescue Mission for all their thoughtfulness and efforts.

If you would like to join Camia and Gage in contributing to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, visit www.cvrm.org

Looking for more good news in the Coachella Valley? Check out our Neighborhood Heroes section for uplifting local stories or to nominate someone you know