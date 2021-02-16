First Alert Weather Alert Day: Gusty winds & High Wind Warning

7-Day Forecast

Earlier this afternoon, the Wind Advisory was transitioned to a High Wind Warning, this does include the Coachella Valley. The First Alert Weather Team has called for a First Alert Weather Alert Day as a result.

Winds on the valley floor have stayed consistent showing below 40 mph with peak winds impacting residents during the overnight hours, though gusts over 50 MPH are expected for the mountains and pass. Whitewater has clocked winds of 61mph, and the strongest gust on the Valley floor hit 38mph.

The strongest winds will be through the San Gorgonio Pass, and in higher elevations like local mountains and the High Desert. Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for your First Alert forecast through this wind event.

LOOKING FORWARD:

Breezy conditions can be expected through Tuesday with sustained winds 10-15 MPH and gusts near 20-30 MPH.

Seasonable temperatures remain in the forecast for the next three days. Warmer weather arrive for the weekend with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Following that, some more breezy to gusty conditions on Saturday.