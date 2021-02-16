Understanding the next phases for COVID-19 vaccination in Riverside County

News

As of February 16th, 2021 Riverside County was vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B (Tier 1) in the COVID-19 distribution phases.

The state of California released updated COVID-19 vaccine allocation guidelines on February 13th. Phase 1B includes, food/agriculture workers, emergency services, education/childcare, and those 65 and older. This also explained that on March 15, as vaccine supply allows, healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals age 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will clarify on the county end the distribution timeline for individuals still awaiting their turn in Phase 1B and those in the next phase expected to begin in March.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.