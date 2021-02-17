NeighborhoodHeroes: Caregiver continues to put others before herself during the pandemic

News

Jannet Williams was born in the Philippines where she completed her credentials to become a registered nurse. When her father had a heart attack, she moved to the states to take care of him.

When she arrived to the states she applied to be a caregiver with Home Instead because she knew that helping others was her calling. For the past couple of years, she has dedicated her time to her client, Harold Ball. “Mr. Ball is like my long-lost uncle, dad, and friend, and sometimes he calls me mother because I have to be stern with him. I love him so much.” said Williams. When Mr. Ball came in contact with COVID-19 she stayed by his side and took care of him, risking her own health. People close to her said she has always put herself before others and exemplifies dedication to Home Instead and to her clients she has assisted over the years especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will sit down with Jannet Williams and Mr. Ball for this segment of Neighborhood Heroes. Tune in tonight on KESQ.

Celebrating #NeighborhoodHeroes

While the coronavirus crisis is keeping us apart, we know the Coachella Valley community is still coming together to help each other. We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Have you seen someone find creative solutions to the new challenges we all face?

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.

We are all in this together. Help us showcase the good that's happening right here in the Coachella Valley.

