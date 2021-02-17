Palm Springs Police on alert after live pipe bomb found

News

“Yes, residents should be concerned as we are concerned as well," Sergeant Michael Casavan with the Palm Springs Police Department told News Channel 3 Wednesday morning after a pipe bomb was found near Araby trailhead on Tuesday evening.

Read article: ‘Live and active’ pipe bomb found near Araby Trail in Palm Springs

"We don’t have a suspect identified, we don’t know the intended target, we don’t know if it was that specific area or if it was intended for somewhere else," Sgt. Casavan said.

At this time PSPD is still investigating with the Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Team. Right now, they are conducting a forensic analysis on the device found.

"We don’t know if there are other deceives that are going to be found," Casavan said.

The Araby trail and the portion of East Palm Canyon from Cherokee Way to Escoba Drive are back open.

However, PSPD is urging residents to be on alert and to call police if they see something suspicious.

Pipe bombs are often very small and can cause a lot of damage, even death.

Advice from PSPD:

Trust your instincts; if something feels wrong, don’t ignore it.

Do not assume that someone else has already reported it.

Call local authorities.

Keep your distance from a suspicious package—do not approach or tamper with it.

Casavan also said if you see something suspicious to stand at least 300 feet away from the device while you call police and let other people around know.