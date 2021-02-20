Need money for college? The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is due March 2nd

News

For students looking to attend college in the fall, the deadline to apply for financial aid is fast approaching. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is due on March 2nd.

To increase awareness about the process, our local school districts have been taking part in a competition — students were encouraged to make their own 30 second PSA videos explaining how to apply for financial aid.

“You can receive grants, scholarships and more!” said one student in her PSA video.

“Because we are creative students, we wanted to make something that was interactive and interesting for the students to actually view,” said Bianka Vasquez, a participating CVUSD student.

“I filled out my FAFSA back in October...and I’ve already received some grants. So it’s something that everybody really needs to do,” added Mia Sugg, a participating PSUSD student.

Fatima Salcedo is a student support specialist with the organization ‘One Future Coachella Valley’ behind the competition. She says with the financial stress of the pandemic, they expected more families to apply than ever. However application numbers have been down.

“We’re encouraging families to make this a priority and to see the value in it,” said Salcedo.

She says filling out the FAFSA is critical for all students. They can receive need-based grants in addition to merit-based scholarships often in the thousands of dollars.

“Remember financial aid is not just going to help cover tuition, it also helped me with my housing, books, and meals,” added Salcedo.

Based on eligibility, students can receive anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000 per year to help cover educational costs.

You can apply HERE.

For help with the application, contact One Future Coachella Valley.