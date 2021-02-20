Riverside County residents notice easier process to schedule vaccine appointments

News

The process of getting a vaccine appointment in Riverside County hasn't always been easy. The rollout for certain groups has been met with delays and error messages, but as the weeks progress Riverside County's system is increasingly becoming more user friendly.

Now on the county's website, there is a specific direction users can take to learn when and where first dose appointments are available. A second option allows users who have received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine a chance to see the status of invitations that the county has sent out for those who are needing to receive their second dose.

Coming up later tonight, hear from the county on what has changed. We're also talking to people who explain their process of getting the sought after coronavirus vaccination.