News

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1363478019462037505?s=20

Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a commercial building in Beaumont early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 a.m., near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire burning in the back corner of a 1,500 square foot building. It was put out shortly after.

As of Sunday morning at 7 a.m. there were no reports of any injuries.