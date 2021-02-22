Cathedral City convenience store owner killed during an armed robbery

News

A convenience store owner was killed in a late-night Cathedral City shooting, according to police.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Outpost Market on the 68100 block of Ramon Road, according to a department spokesman Albert Ruiz.

Officers were told the store's owner was shot as he worked as a clerk.

Officers tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by Cathedral City Fire Department Paramedics. The man has been identified by loved ones as Chris Sgouromitis.

The community has gathered outside the Outpost in Cathedral City. Last night, the owner, Chris, was killed during a robbery.



Details

No suspect details were immediately released. Police said they are not releasing additional information at this time.

Courtesy: Elyssa Barrientos

Cathedral City Police Detectives have initiated a homicide investigation and are actively working leads while also asking for the community's help.

If you have any information, or believe you may have information that could help solve the case, please contact Detectives at 760-770-0300.

Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo is available at 760-202-0306, via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this murder investigation as we get new information.