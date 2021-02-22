Murder charge announced in fentanyl drug overdose case

News

News Channel 3 is heading out to Riverside to cover the District Attorney's news conference announcing a second-degree murder charge against an alleged drug dealer who is accused of supplying drugs laced with fentanyl to a victim who overdosed and died.

We plan to speak with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Assistant United States Attorney Jerry Yang.

