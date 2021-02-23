Riverside County will no longer have age-specific clinics

News

If you’re under 65 and eligible to get vaccinated but have been having some trouble getting an appointment, you may have better luck starting tomorrow.

County officials say they are no longer going to have age-specific clinics.

News Channel 3 spoke with people in line waiting to get their COVID shot. Some have told us it took a bit of outside help.

“I was trying to do it online and the site would just freeze, my friends actually went online and called us and did it online for us and talking to us on the phone," said Glenn Morrison.

Many felt lucky to get one.

Riverside County had been prioritizing people age sixty-five and older at specific covid vaccination clinics.

“We wanted to make sure it was a fair competition for our seniors, we heard loud and clear that our seniors were having a hard time getting those appointments," said Shane Reichardt, Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside County. "We started with 85 and over once we started to see those appointments start to dwindle a bit then we went to 75 and older and what we have been doing in for the last week or so 65 and over.”

The move was to help prioritize our most vulnerable community at county clinics. But starting Wednesday, they won’t be holding blocks of appointments just for seniors making more doses available to anyone in phase 1 A and phase 1 B tier 1, that includes health care workers, agricultural workers and emergency services.

“We are seeing more supply thats very much relief we want to see that supply continue to increase so that we can get through all the residents in Riverside County," said Reichardt.

We asked about the seniors that are still waiting for their second doses.

“Even though we are opening up our vaccination to those phases tiers those looking for a second dose are still going to get their second dose we gotta make sure we have the supply on hand," said Reichardt.

The county confirmed that they did get the shipment of the Moderna vaccine that was delayed by weather issues across the nation.