Red tier could be in sight as Riverside County coronavirus metrics improve

Riverside County's coronavirus numbers continue to improve, as the county has now met the positive rate metric required to move from the state's most restrictive, "widespread" purple tier for reopening to the less restrictive red tier.

Riverside County Health reported for the week ending Feb.13th, the county had an adjusted case rate of 16.6, a positivity rate of 7.6%, that figure is a seven-day average.Counties in the red tier must have a positivity rate between 5% to 8%.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be reaching to the county and talking with businesses about the timeline of when we'll be moving to the less restrictive tier.