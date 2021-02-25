Voters in Cathedral City to decide city policy on short term vacation rentals

California

Voters in Cathedral City will decide measure B during a special election Tuesday March 2nd.

Voting "yes" on the measure would uphold a decision by the city council to phase out short-term rentals by 2023.

Property owners in homeowners associations and homeowners who maintain "home-sharing" arrangements would still be allowed to rent out their properties.

Voting "no' on the measure would allow property owners to continue renting out their properties under short term agreements under prior city regulations.

Today, News Channel will provide more details on Measure B and its potential impact on short term vacation rentals in the city.

We'll talk with people who rent out their homes who opposes the measure, and we'll hear from citizens who support Measure B.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.