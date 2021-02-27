Skip to Content
Published 5:12 am

Caravan through African American history in Palm Springs

If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend you might want to check out the "Caravan Through African American History" happening Saturday, February 27 in Palm Springs.

It starts at 10 a.m. The free tour kicks off at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs on East Alejo road.

You can register online at https://palmspringsblackhistory.org/caravan

The tour will take you around Palm Springs to learn more about the city's black pioneers.

