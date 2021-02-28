Shadow Rock Church helps struggling businesses and families

News

Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta is helping businesses and families that have been struggling throughout the pandemic.

Every week until Easter, Shadow Rock Church is buying $1,000 worth of $50 gift cards from different local businesses in the Coachella Valley.

The gift cards will be given out at their outdoor Sunday morning services to bless those who may need a meal or another need met.

This will be happening every Sunday until April 4 at Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta at their 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

Shadow Rock Church is located at 46760 Commerce Court in La Quinta.

https://shadowrockchurch.com/