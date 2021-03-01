Grand unveiling of ‘Forever Marilyn’ sculpture set for April 18

News

We know now the day Marilyn will make her long-awaited return to Palm Springs.

PS Resorts revealed the official installation and grand unveiling dates for the "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in downtown Palm Springs.

The 26-foot-tall, 34,000-pound sculpture of Marilyn Monroe is slated to arrive in Palm Springs from New Jersey on April 12. The sculpture will travel across the country to Palm Springs via a flatbed truck starting on April 5.

Once Marilyn arrives, a team from the Seward Johnson Atelier will then work to install the sculpture. Seward Johnson was the sculptor of "Forever Marilyn."

"Forever Marylin" will be unveiled in her new home on Museum Way right behind the Kimpton Rowan Hotel on Sunday, April 18.

"The Board of PS Resorts, along with our partners, has been working hard for years to make Marilyn’s return a reality. We could not be more pleased to tell the community that she is on her way back to Palm Springs – and this time, for good," said Aftab Dada, Chairman of PS Resorts.

In February, PS Resorts finalized the $1 million deal to purchase "Forever Marilyn."

Marilyn brought worldwide attention to Palm Springs when the sculpture stood in downtown from May 2012 to March 2014. Many people have been wondering when Marilyn would return to the city where she was possibly first discovered and has significant ties to.

Marilyn was supposedly discovered in Palm Springs at Charlie Farrell’s Racquet Club on 2743 N. Indian Canyon Drive by talent agent Johnny Hyde in 1949

In the 1950s, she spent time in Palm Springs with her then-husband, Baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio. In the early 1960s, she owned a home in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood.

"... I assume that she was drawn to the beauty and stillness of the landscape. There is something about her pose; the exuberance for life without inhibition, which is quintessentially American, and very fitting for Palm Springs. It expresses an uninhibited sense of our own vibrancy," Johnson said.

The sculpture proved very popular for tourists and residents in Palm Springs. "Forever Marilyn" was the site of look-alike contests, movie screenings, concerts, weddings, and a Marilyn Monroe birthday celebration.

"She’s part of our brand now, and she wasn’t here that long, but now people expect to see her,” said then-Palm Springs Councilmember J.R. Roberts in 2019. "People come back to Palm Springs and look around and say, ‘Where’s Marilyn?'"

Now the deal is done and the question can finally be answered.

Dada told News Channel 3 he is excited to bring Marilyn home, where she will stay permanently.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we bring you continuing updates on the future of "Forever Marilyn."