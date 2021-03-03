Palm Springs restaurant owners warn of serial ‘dine-and-dasher’

News

A man visiting the Palm Springs area is allegedly trying to get away with not paying for his bills at several restaurants.

Now, business owners are warning the public about this serial dine and dasher. He runs up a tab of $60 to $70 tab and then says "I am sorry I left my credit card in my hotel room. I'll go get it and come back," but he never does, according to restaurant owners.

