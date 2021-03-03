Winning lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Desert Hot Springs

News

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in Desert Hot Springs and is worth $18,452, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on 66500 Eighth St. in Desert Hot Springs. Another ticket with five numbers, but also missing the Mega number, was sold at a gasoline station in Irvine. It is also worth $18,452.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 18, 22, 28, 37 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was $25 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $26 million.

The drawing was the 19th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.