Some students to get first taste of classroom life amid the pandemic, Valley families prepare

Valley families are preparing for some of their students to head back into the classroom later this month.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on how they plan to do so.

For the past year, at the Miller house, its been a makeshift classroom.

“Keep them sitting still, watching the screen and doing their assignments online," said Traci Miller. "Its really hard.”

Now thats about to change.

“We are preparing my making a list of things they need for school because they have been wearing pj’s and t-shirts all this time we do have to get back to our regular schedule," said Miller.

Palm Springs Unified School District now has plans to bring students back into classroom. It’s still waiting for approval from the state and county. But students pre-k to 2nd grade could be returning to in-person learning by April 12th.

“I am excited," said Rylee Miller, PSUSD 1st grader.

This first grader can’t wait to her second chance at a first day of school.

“I also miss my friends and my teacher and sitting at my desk inside the classroom," said Miller.

And her sibling, who’s in fourth grade, She’s also ready too.

“Going to see my teachers and my friends, the principal and vice principal," said Jordan Miller, PSUSD 4th grader.

Traci Miller is trusting that the kids will stay safe. She knows balancing the new schedule will have some challenges.

“The first week is my first grader and she rode the bus last year, she rode it as a kindergarten she had her older sister with her," said Miller. "She will be riding the bus by herself but it is only two days.”

As for this middle schooler from Desert Sands Unified, he’s patiently waiting to be back in the classroom.

“I am excited I have been wanting to meet my teachers in person but I haven’t been able to," said Reed Potter, DSUSD 6th grader. "It makes me happy that they also think we’re going back to school.”

DSUSD is planning to bring some students back starting March 15th.

Coachella Valley Unified School District will give an update on their back to school plans at their next board meeting Thursday night.