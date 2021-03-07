Mural honoring inaugural poet Amanda Gorman in Palm Springs

News

If you're looking to get out of the house you might want to check out one of Palm Spring's newest murals.

Russell Pritchard is the public arts commissioner for Palm Springs. He came up with the idea for the new Amanda Gorman mural and made it happen.

An LA-based artist Mister Alek painted this portrait of Amanda Gorman. She’s the poet who read her work at President Biden's inauguration and at the Super Bowl.

In this mural, Gorman is surrounded by butterflies and the word "Unity.''

The mural can be found in the “art pit” near Belardo road and Museum way.

The mural will remain up through December 2021.