I-Team: Pandemic learning shows local student’s very real struggles

News

A lot of Coachella Valley students are failing or barely getting by in their classes during these times of distance learning. And when it comes to D's and F's in school, there's a very good chance your kid is getting one.

Report cards are giving educators a concrete indicator of just how much learning loss our local students have suffered during the pandemic and shutdown orders. Those report cards show, the learning loss is real.

A new study also suggests our students are likely to have suffered up to nine months of learning loss in math alone. That number is likely higher for students of color, according to McKinsey & Company.

An I-Team investigation airing Thursday will show just how significant the learning loss is for local students. But some shockingly high numbers were presented to the Palm Springs Unified School District school board in late January by top administrators.

The Desert Sands Unified School District also reports a big increase in students who performed poorly in their most-recent courses.

KESQ News Channel 3 has not yet received responsive information from the Coachella Valley Unified School District for this report despite several requests and contacts but will include such information once it is received.

District administrators say some students are overwhelmed by home work, failing classes, tuning out and just giving up. Many are first-timers to failing, students who normally doing well in class.

It's not like students, their teachers and parents aren't trying. They are during these most uncertain pandemic times. And this isn't isolated to our local school districts. Other schools up and down the state are also facing these very same distance learning difficulties.

Watch our I-team report to see just how significant the learning loss is, but more importantly the plans districts are already enacting to get students back on track academically.

Pandemic Learning airs Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.