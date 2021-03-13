Desert Sands Unified holds vaccine clinic for teachers, staff and neighboring districts

News

As Desert Sands Unified School District gears up for its first day of in-person classes Monday for some students in grades Pre-K through 5, teachers and staff had the opportunity to be vaccinated at a clinic held Saturday at La Quinta High School.

"I'm just really happy to support the community and to support getting students back to school and ensure they're safe," said Jessica Vasquez, a school counselor at Palm Desert Charter. "I truly believe that the vaccination is key to keeping everyone safe."

Laura Fischer, DSUSD assistant superintendent, said Walgreens called her last week and made 700 Johnson & Johnson doses available.

Fischer said it was a scramble to fill the appointments, so the district widened the availability to others who were eligible for vaccination, as well as to both PSUSD and CVUSD employees.

"Since we had so many, we did offer it to their family and friends that met the criteria," Fischer said. "We wanted to be able to share it with our fellow educators and our neighboring districts, too."

DSUSD is taking new precautions in the classroom ahead of the first day of school, including plexiglass dividers on desks and HEPA air filters installed in each room.

And with hundreds of single-shot Johnson & Johnson doses administered Saturday, the district is making a dent in vaccinating valley administrators.

"It's a good day for Desert Sands, yes it is," Fischer said.