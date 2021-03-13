Skip to Content
Free Covid-19 testing Saturday at Joslyn Center in Palm Desert

You can get tested for coronavirus for free Saturday at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert.

It's part of a collaboration between the Desert Healthcare Foundation and Coachella Valley Equity Collaborative.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m on Catalina Way in Palm Desert. Organizers said you don't need an appointment.

Test recipients will take the Curative self-administered tests. Directions will be available in both English and Spanish.

