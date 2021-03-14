San Bernardino County officials report first case of “Brazilian” coronavirus variant

News

Officials in San Bernardino County are reporting their first positive test result for the Brazilian Coronavirus variant.

The California Department of Public Health alerted San Bernardino County to the case March 13th, after it was detected in a positive test sample collected on March 2nd.

County health officials say residents should remain as vigilant as ever about wearing masks, while also maintaining social distancing.

They're also advising residents to get tested often to prevent the transmissions of all variants and to get vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.