Valley residents react to Monday’s whipping wind storm

News

Strong winds wrecked havoc across the Coachella Valley Monday at around 5 p.m.

Several power poles were knocked down due to strong winds, causing outages in La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Mecca, & Thermal that latest for a couple of hours., the Imperial Irrigation District announced Monday evening.

IID crews said approximately 2,000 customers were left without power after winds knocked down 18 power poles. Many could be left without power for up to 48 hours.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to residents about the wind storm and the impacts some experienced yesterday.