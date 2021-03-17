Palm Springs Art Museum to Reopen April 1

News

Following a year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Palm Springs Art Museum will welcome back art enthusiasts beginning April 1, it was announced today.

The museum will initially open up on a Thursday through Sunday schedule at 25% of capacity and with other coronavirus-related health protocols.

Riverside County moved back into the less-restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus reopening plan this week, which paved the way for the resumption of many indoor activities, including museum operations.

The museum's restaurant, Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar, will additionally serve customers Wednesday to Sunday.

Museum guests will be required to purchase their tickets online before entering, and submit to both COVID-related health screenings and temperature checks at the door. Once inside, guests must wear facial coverings and maintain social distance.

The Palm Springs Art Museum's main museum is located at 101 Museum Drive.

Additional information can be found at www.psmuseum.org/.