Valley restaurants, other businesses prepare for indoor operations

Gyms, movie theaters, restaurants, and other businesses in Riverside County can serve customers indoors with restrictions starting Wednesday, March 17, after the county advanced into the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening framework.

With updated metrics shared on Tuesday, March 16, by the state showed the county moved into the red tier after its adjusted rate of new cases fell to 6.1 per 100,000 residents.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to businesses that are preparing to reopen.